Clemson crashing the party of elite football schools

He was routinely triple-teamed when he was playing nose tackle at Wake Forest (N.C.) High. Just as routinely, it didn’t matter. Clemson defensive line coach Dan Brooks left one of Lawrence’s games at halftime when Lawrence already had three sacks and four tackles for loss. “I’d see him play and I’d think about the center on the other team,” Brooks says. “I’d think, that boy probably didn’t sleep all week.”

Lawrence enrolled early at Clemson and was in the defensive line rotation in the first week of spring practice. Center Jay Guillermo, a senior, shook his head. “We can’t block this dude,” he told Brooks.

Lawrence’s teammate, Carlos Watkins, tells him he’ll be the first overall pick in the NFL draft someday. “My man Carlos,” Lawrence said.

So there’s little wonder Lawrence seems like a happy freshman, especially since he and Clemson are headed to the College Football Playoff championship game Monday against Alabama.

But if this were 2007, Lawrence wouldn’t be at Clemson. He was ranked No. 2 among all national recruits. Clemson had a solid program, a late-December-bowl kind of program, but it was escorted off the stage before the BCS games started. It was under Florida State’s thumb in the ACC.

Now the Tigers are going to their second consecutive national championship game. They have two bowl wins over Oklahoma, two more over Ohio State, another over LSU, and over the past two years they have two regular-season wins over Oklahoma State, plus victories over Notre Dame and Auburn.

Now, when everyone else’s season is finished and all the opening acts are done, it’s time for Clemson.

“I tell you, we run into Ohio State in recruiting all the time,” Brooks said. “They get some, we get some. This year, we had some guys leave early for the pros and we needed players, and we went out to Kansas and got guys right away (out of junior college). The ‘paw’ is well-recognized now.”

Actually the “paw” logo is 40 years old. It differentiates Clemson from Missouri, LSU and all the other Tigers. It is painted on U.S. 76, the road that leads to Clemson, a growing campus that borders Lake Hartwell in the South Carolina foothills.

Frank Howard coached Clemson for 30 years and went to six bowls, back when there were only a handful. He was also athletic director. A group of Northeastern students petitioned Howard to institute a crew team. After all, there was this nice big lake. Howard listened to their presentations, spit out some tobacco and said, “We ain’t never gonna have any sport here at Clemson where you sit on your ass and go backwards to win.”

There was always talent at Clemson, like C.J. Spiller and William “Refrigerator” Perry and Brian Dawkins. But when Tommy Bowden began the 2008 season 3-3, the administration fired him and called upon Dabo Swinney, who had been the wide receivers coach.

Swinney had been working in private business three years before and had no coordinator’s experience. He was the very definition of “interim.”

Yet he fired the offensive coordinator that very day, and was bold and tough in the final six games, four of which Clemson won. He got a five-year contract at season’s end.

Mostly, Swinney laid a paw-sized chip on every Clemson shoulder. He was ambitious, but he wasn’t blind.

“We’ve earned everything we’ve gotten,” Swinney said. “When I got the job, it was like they said, ‘Let’s give this ol’ boy a couple of hundred thousand with no buyout and see what he can do.’ Then it was, ‘Well, he’s done all right, let’s give him something else.’ Pretty soon it was a new indoor facility. Pretty soon we were going to the ACC championship game and winning it and being top 15, top 10 and top five.”

Brooks says Swinney brings an orange sign to every staff and team meeting: “Believe.”

“We were hoping to win,” Swinney said. “We had to start expecting to win. At our first team meeting, we talked about the walls that were around Clemson football, and what was keeping us inside. Now we’ve gotten to a certain point and we’ve done it by not changing a thing. Now we’re incredibly disciplined about the type of people we recruit. Now that we’ve changed the culture, we have to protect it.”

Since a 70-33 Orange Bowl loss to West Virginia that ended 2011, Clemson has won 64 and lost nine.

Dexter Lawrence has seven sacks and 9 1/2 tackles for loss as a first-year freshman. Deshaun Watson is a two-time Heisman finalist who led Clemson to 40 points on Alabama in last year’s title game.

Coach Howard would be proud. They’re not going backwards.

—Mark Whicker

The Orange County Register—