Dak and Romo debate brings out the race-baiters

The ensuing voice message was left for me, and it comes from a woman who lives in Burleson. Only because I’m a nice person am I not including her real name, but for the sake of this column let’s go with “Betty.”

Consider yourself warned.

“I read your article on the phony, manipulative Dak Prescott. He’s actually a criminal who breaks the leg of the white quarterback that was in standing before him, so that he — the black — could become the quarterback.

“And watching (Sunday’s game) with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jerry Jones had a chance to pick up (Eagles quarterback Carson) Wentz out of North Dakota. A super, super human being. Clean. High IQ. Physically awesome. Excellent quarterback and he didn’t pick him up. And he picked up this criminal — Dak. The black.

“That’s what Jerry Jones likes — he likes all the druggies and criminals. He had the choice — a wholesome, be-proud-of quarterback. It is unbelievably sad and disgusting that we don’t have someone like that that we can brag about to be our quarterback — a wholesome.”

Just when you thought we were collectively evolving beyond our nation’s biggest travesty — racism — came the 2016 presidential election, where far too many shared their fear-based hatred.

The saddest development of the Dak vs. Tony Romo QB debate has been the undercurrent of race since it became apparent Dak was not a bum. Some people actually believe the aforementioned nonsense.

This message does not represent the majority, but does encapsulate a portion of the minority.

There is a segment of Cowboys Nation that doesn’t want Dak because he’s “the black;” all of whom need to shut their mouths and take their tired act back to 1860.

Because being good just isn’t enough. He’s gotta be white.

Dak Prescott is just as good for the black community as he is the white community. Or the Latino community, or any community that supports the Dallas Cowboys.

One of the true benefits of pro sports is that the games (allegedly) act as a communal thread between races, ages, creeds, religions. Or should. Alas, you just can’t fix stupid.

The young kid from Hard Luck, La., has done everything to uphold the “Good Guy” tradition established by Eddie LeBaron and maintained by Don Meredith, Craig Morton, Roger Staubach, Danny White, Troy Aikman and, most certainly, Tony Romo.

While it should be a given that none of these men merits canonization from The Vatican, each carried the responsibility of being the starting quarterback of America’s Team seriously and behaved like men who grasped the intense scrutiny of the position.

Being the QB for the Cowboys is not like the same spot in Jacksonville or Seattle. There exists a distinct lineage in this position that is unlike few others in sports.

From the moment he was selected in the fourth round in the 2016 NFL draft, Dak has been a pro who represents his team, his community and his sport as well as any player can be expected in public, with his team and with the media.

Other than his flair and thirst for celebrity fun, Romo was the exact same way. You were never going to get a scandal from Tony Romo.

Perhaps it was the way Dak was raised, or it was his extensive time as the starting quarterback at Mississippi State, but the guy “gets it.”

Dak eschewed a chance to appear on a late-night TV show during the bye week in favor of spending time with his grandmother.

And he passes the ultimate test of a player in his situation: Would you want your son/daughter to wear his jersey? While you might hold back on that No. 94 Randy Gregory jersey, there should be no hesitation in your kid wearing Prescott’s No. 4.

My 7-year-old daughter wanted a “Das Prescott” jersey for Christmas, of which Santa has no problem; Santa had a problem, however, with the price tag of said jersey.

Dak has conducted himself like anybody — black, white, blue, gray or red — could possibly want from the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

And for most, what he has done has been more than enough.

But then there are some who can’t deal with it because he committed the unpardonable sin of not being white.

Shut up and get over it.

—Mac Engel

Fort Worth Star-Telegram—