Saturday Morning Quarterback

The reason? Tennessee was mere hours from playing Florida State for the first BCS national football championship. The start of the basketball game had been moved up 2 1/2 hours so fans (at least Watertown fans) could get home in time for kickoff.

Fast forward those 18 years (which get longer every year for championship-starved Vol Nation) and Monday will be a national holiday in Alabama, according to Democrat editor (and Crimson Tide alumnus and super fan) Jared Felkins, who has declared his intention to take the day off.

This part isn’t new. Since arriving at The Democrat 4 1/2 years ago, Jared has taken every championship day off in the seasons the Crimson Tide has played in the title game. He used to go to his family’s home in Alabama, though he said he plans to hang around Lebanon this time.

If Monday is a federal holiday in one state, whose citizens are basically forced to choose (or have chosen for them) to root for Alabama or Auburn while in the crib, what about the boosters who root for the War Eagles? Are they forced to take the day off, too, or do they stay on the job and basically make up for the loss of productivity in Bama’s contribution to the GAP (Gross Alabama Product)?

And it’s not just Monday. If the Tide beats Clemson, Tuesday will be a day of dancing in the streets of Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and all cities, towns and villages for half the state’s population while the other half will again try to prop up the difference. If Alabama loses, a day of mourning will follow as music on all radio stations throughout the state will sound like the somber tones once reserved for the passing of Soviet premiers.

It’s tough being an Auburn fan. The Tigers won the national championship as recently as 2010. In a lot of areas, that would be enough for the fans to live off of for a while (18 years, now that’s too long). But the school AU shares the state with is going for its fourth of the decade, cutting off the celebration in the Friendliest Village on the Plain. Losing the ’14 BCS title tilt to Florida State doesn’t help.

While the college football world sings the praises of the president of Crimson Tide Nation, Nick Saban, Auburn fans are joining their UT counterparts in calling radio shows asking when Gus Malzahn (who took the Tigers to that ’14 title game in his first season after they had gone 3-9 the year before under Gene Chizik (coach of the ’10 titlists) and UT’s Butch Jones are going to be fired. No joking, Paul Finebaum fielded back-to-back calls from fans of those schools asking that very question Thursday afternoon on his radio show.

This is what the SEC has come down to: Nick Saban can do no wrong at Alabama while the other 13 coaches are either on the hot seat or still on a honeymoon period after replacing a fired coach. There are a couple of notable exceptions, one of which is Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason.

Tennessee went 9-4 while Auburn finished 8-5. That used to buy a coach some time. These days, it makes his name hotter than a firecracker on social media. “Fire Butch Jones” trends upward every time the Vols fall behind in a game.

So while 13 SEC coaches narrow down their recruiting lists with National Signing Day less than a month from now and Saban tries to do that and win a championship (something Lane Kiffin apparently couldn’t do while working for two schools at once), Saban’s constituents in Crimson Tide Nation can take Monday off.

And leave the wristwatches off as well.