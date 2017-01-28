Saturday Morning Quarterback

SEC and other FBS teams were invading our fair county trying to secure the services of Friendship Christian quarterback Lee Sweeney and Mt. Juliet’s Levi Brown. The Young Ball Coach, Steve Spurrier Jr., even made a home visit to Brown.

At the same time, other Commanders were also being recruited by smaller schools. Lebanon, coming off the best of coach Bobby Brown’s nine seasons, had almost a dozen sign on Signing Day, most of them with Cumberland.

This recruiting campaign may bring about an even bigger harvest, at least in terms of volume.

Talking to Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman the other day, he reeled off name after name of Wildcats expecting to sign college scholarships, if not next Wednesday, then somewhere down the line. By the time he was finished, there were 14 names. Later that night, assistant coach Josh Crouch went over the signing schedule for Wednesday which included one name Dedman failed to mention (you try to name 15 names off the top of your head and you’ll leave one out too), giving the ‘Cats 15 seniors from the Class of 2017 who are planning on playing college football next fall.

Efforts to reach Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry failed Thursday. But less than a month ago, Perry reeled off the names of Middle Tennessee State-commit D.J. Delfendahl, an all-state offensive tackle, and Austin Peay-bound Justin Satterfield (another tackle) and tight end Trey Pruitt. Several other Golden Bears were being courted by Division II and NAIA schools, giving Mt. Juliet about a dozen in all. And that’s just for this year as safety Tony Thompson has already been offered by Louisville for next year.

Twitter has been bubbling over for weeks - months actually - of players making official visits, receiving offers and making commitments. Most of the traffic has been about Wildcats and Golden Bears. But not all.

Watertown tackle Rusty Staats switched from one service academy to another. If you don’t have a natural allegiance between Army and Navy, you might want to pull for the Midshipmen next fall as three Wilson Countians will likely be on the roster. Wide receiver Vonte Bates plans to sign with Bethel and will likely appear at Cumberland’s Nokes-Lasater Field as an opposing player.

Friendship and Mt. Juliet Christian may well send a couple of players apiece to the next level as well. And I almost forgot about Lebanon defensive end Jaden Moore, whose Twitter accounts list offers from Bethel and Kentucky State, and there might be others..

By my count, that gives Wilson County’s six high school football teams at least 34 seniors planning to play at the next level. No records exist to my knowledge, but surely this is a local record.

A lot of factors go into this: A growing population bringing in more talented athletes into our schools, great coaching developing those players, a willingness to put in the time in the weight room in the winter, spring and summer and on the practice field in the spring, late summer and fall.

There’s something else. When I began doing this, Cumberland didn’t play football, and neither did most of the schools the Phoenix play today. When CU revived the sport in 1990, it was following a trend, which continues even today, of smaller schools either re-starting the sport or diving into the gridiron waters for the first time. There wouldn’t have been over 30 football signings from this county three decades ago because there wouldn’t have been the opportunities most of these young men are now receiving simply because there were no NAIA programs in the area.

Crouch, himself a product of one such school as a former Cumberland wide receiver, tweeted, “Football is a vessel, where it takes you is amazing when you pair it with academics!”

He finished his tweet by saying, ”Can’t wait till Feb. 1.”

Signing Day is the highlight of the offseason for college football fans. Quite frankly, it’s an over-obsession for too many who seem to care more about how many 18-year-old 5-star athletes their school signs in February than about if their team won a game in October. But taken from the perspective of the high school teams and athletes, it is an exciting time as many players who have worked for years get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live out a dream. The parents, many of whom will gladly be relieved of some financial burdens, are pumped too.

Graduation day is months away, but like that rite of spring, Wednesday will be a time in which it will be appropriate to wish these senior players, “Congratulations and good luck in college.”

P.S. - As I was finishing this, Crouch came back with another tweet which bears repeating here: This county is full with good FOOTBALL PLAYERS and GREAT coaches at all the High schools. This 2017 class set the bar high.

Amen, coach.