Jernigan named Lindsey Donnell Award winner

The award is given in honor of Lindsey Donnell, a former football Little All-American and later a professor at Cumberland University.

The Eagleville native was a three-time first tgeam All-Mid-South Conference West selection and earned second team honors as a freshman. He was voted MSC West Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two seasons and earned second team All-America accolades as a senior from the American Football Coaches Association. The linebacker was also named MSC West Defensive Freshman of the Year.

In addition, Jernigan graduated with his bachelor’s in management and is currently working on his master’s in business administration. He was a three-time Academic All-Mid-South Conference selection, was twice named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete and earned Academic All-America honors as a junior.

Jernigan posted 66 tackles with eight tackles for loss and four interceptions as a freshman and followed that with 99 stops, including eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, as a sophomore. He registered 104 tackles with four tackles for loss as a junior and ended the 2016 season with 105 stops, including 11 for loss and four sacks. His career included 374 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.

Donnell set a national collegiate football record in 1936 with 1,500 rushing yards, a single-season record that stood until the 1960s. He graduated from Cumberland in 1936 and returned to teach English from 1960-62. The former Cumberland football stadium, now used for soccer, is named in his honor.