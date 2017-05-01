Lebanon High’s baseball team will hold a fundraising golf tournament May 20 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Entry fee is $75 per player for the four-person scramble. Shotgun start will be at 8 a.m., followed by a complementary lunch. Entry fee also includes range balls, green fees, cart, goodie bags and door prizes. To reserve a spot, call John McDearman at 615-330-4319.

Mt. Juliet High boys’ basketball camp May 31-June 1

Mt. Juliet High School’s boys’ basketball camp for grades 2-8 (as of next school year) will be held from 8 a.m.-noon May 30-June 1. Cost is $100. For more information, phone coach Troy Allen at 615-758-5606 or email allent@wcschools.com.

MJ Middle Basketball Camp May 31-June 2

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 16th annual Black & Gold Basketball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held in Tommy Martin Gym from 9-11 a.m. May 31-June 2. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkups are welcome but advance signups are encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

MJ Middle Baseball Camp June 7-9

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 14th annual Black & Gold Baseball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 7-9. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkup signups are welcome but advance registration is encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

Realtors Bass Classic June 17

The 25th annual Realtors Bass Classic will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17 at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. Pre-registration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait & Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card at EMTAR, 2588 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, 615-758-9851. Entry fee is $90 per boat in advance or $100 on the day of the tournament. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed first prize of $1,200. For more information, phone Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flipper at 615-452-7719.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.