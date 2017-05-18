Lebanon High’s baseball team will hold a fundraising golf tournament May 20 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Entry fee is $75 per player for the four-person scramble. Shotgun start will be at 8 a.m., followed by a complementary lunch. Entry fee also includes range balls, green fees, cart, goodie bags and door prizes. To reserve a spot, call John McDearman at 615-330-4319.

MJHS football camp May 25-27

Mt. Juliet High’s football team will hold a camp for grades 3-9 from 5:15-8:15 p.m. May 25 and from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 26 and K-9 from 8 a.m.-noon May 27. Registration forms are available at area schools or on site.

LHS basketball camp May 30-31

Lebanon High basketball coach Jim McDowell and Cory Barrett will hold a basketball camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 from 8-11 a.m. May 30-31 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Cost is $50. Email McDowell at mcdowelljj@wcschools.com or Barrett at barrettc@wcschools for more information

Mt. Juliet High boys’ basketball camp May 31-June 1

Mt. Juliet High School’s boys’ basketball camp for grades 2-8 (as of next school year) will be held from 8 a.m.-noon May 30-June 1. Cost is $100. For more information, phone coach Troy Allen at 615-758-5606 or email allent@wcschools.com.

MJ Middle Basketball Camp May 31-June 2

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 16th annual Black & Gold Basketball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held in Tommy Martin Gym from 9-11 a.m. May 31-June 2. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkups are welcome but advance signups are encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

Dates set for CU summer sports camps

Dates and information for Cumberland summer sports camps for baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, football and basketball are now available at www.cumberlandcamps.com for online sign-up. Baseball will hold four weeks of camps beginning June 5, while basketball’s lone camp is set for June 26-29. Softball has skills and high school clinics in June and July, while volleyball camps and clinics begin the first of April and run throughout the spring and summer. Soccer camp runs June 12-16 and football will host a Thursday Night Lights camp on June 22. Check back regularly at www.cumberlandcamps.com for more information or to sign up.

MJ Middle Baseball Camp June 7-9

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 14th annual Black & Gold Baseball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 7-9. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkup signups are welcome but advance registration is encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

Realtors Bass Classic June 17

The 25th annual Realtors Bass Classic will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17 at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. Pre-registration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait & Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card at EMTAR, 2588 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, 615-758-9851. Entry fee is $90 per boat in advance or $100 on the day of the tournament. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed first prize of $1,200. For more information, phone Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flipper at 615-452-7719.

CU football hosts Thursday Night Lights June 22

Cumberland football will host a Thursday Night Lights camp on June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field for rising freshmen to rising seniors. Cost is $45 per camper if registered by June 16 and $50 after that date. Campers will go through drills at their selected positions with Cumberland staffers and current players. Campers must bring a helmet, cleats and tennis shoes for the workouts. Helmets may be rented for $15 as well. Check-in for camp begins at 5 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, which is located at 418 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Sign-up and pay for the camp at www.CumberlandCamps.com. For more information or questions, phone head coach Donnie Suber at 615-547-1251 or email dsuber@cumberland.edu.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.