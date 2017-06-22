Fred Marshall rejoins CU defensive staff

Marshall spent two years at Cumberland as a graduate assistant in 2014-15 before serving one season as an assistant coach at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan, working with cornerbacks.

He assisted with punt returns and kickoff coverage as well as film breakdown, recruiting and overseeing strength workouts with the Panthers last year.

The Ocilla, Ga., native played collegiately at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., during their transition to Division I, redshirting his first year before playing his final three seasons. He collected 55 total tackles with three pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss during his junior campaign, including five stops at Wake Forest and eight versus Brevard College.

Marshall played in seven games with five starts as a sophomore, recording 34 stops with one pass breakup. He registered a pair of tackles at Georgia Tech and had three stops at Vanderbilt. As a freshman he saw action in all 11 contests with one start (at Gardner-Webb), posting 15 tackles with an interception (at VMI), including two stops at California.

He was a first team all-state selection at Irwin County High School as a senior, collecting 83 tackles and 14 pass break-ups, helping the Indians to the state playoffs during his sophomore and senior campaigns. Marshall was a three-time first team all-region selection for coach John Gamble at ICHS as well.

He received his bachelor's in history with a minor in athletic coaching from Presbyterian in May 2014 and earned his master's in education from Cumberland in December 2015.