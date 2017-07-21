Wood on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

A two-time Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state selection who helped pave the way for Friendship Christian’s back-to-back state championships in 2011 and ’12, Wood was a starter in all 14 games at right tackle last year for the Mids and helped pave the way for Navy to finish the year ranked No. 1 in the country in third down conversion percentage (.545), third in passing yards per completion (19.29), fourth in rushing offense (310.1) and seventh in team passing efficiencey (164.17).

Wood, who chose Navy over offers from Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Purdue, Syracuse, Memphis, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Louisville, Virginia and Cal, carries a 3.53 grade point average in operations research.