Longtime rival Gallatin visits Lebanon for Friday scrimmage

Constant classification reshuffling by the TSSAA and other factors have kept the Blue Devils and Green Wave off each other schedules as often as not. But they will hook up on the field in a Friday-night scrimmage this week at Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.

Burgers and hot dogs will be provided (while they last) by the Lebanon All-Sports Booster Club and the Blue Devil Foundation beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. T-shirts have also been made up with the theme “Our Town, Our Team”, also while they last.

The scrimmage will begin at 6.

“This is an exciting time for Blue Devil football,” Booster Club president Randy Sampson said. “Hosting a scrimmage with Gallatin was too good an opportunity to pass up. We’re hoping folks will come eat with us and get a first-hand look at our team.”