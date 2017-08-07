The Lebanon Blue Devil Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the LHS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, will be held Aug. 12 at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd., Mt. Juliet. Registration will run from 7-7:45 a.m. with the shotgun start for the four-person scramble at 8. Lunch will follow the round. Breakfast will also be provided. Entry fee is $100. For more information, call tournament directors Jim McDowell at 615-347-2531 or Cory Barrett at 615-804-2750.

Lebanon flag football signups Saturday

Signups for the City of Lebanon Recreation Department’s flag football league, for boys and girls ages 5 through eighth-grade, will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center in Baird Park. Online signups are available at LebanonCitysports.com. Participants must have turned 5 by Aug. 1 of this year. Cost is $40 and will include jersey, equipment and insurance. For more information, visit the website, phone Dusty Jones at 615-449-0303 or email (preferred) dustyj@lebanontn.org.

Watertown Meet the Players Party Saturday

Watertown High football will host its annual Meet the Players Tailgate Party at 4 p.m. Saturday at the school. There will be a barbecue dinner, live and silent auctions and inflatables. The 2017 Purple Tiger players and coaches will be introduced. Individuals or businesses who wish to make a cash or auction donation should phone Ann Watts at 615-330-8611. Tickets are available from any Purple Tiger player or from Watts. Proceeds will go to the WHS football program.