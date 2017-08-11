Blue Devils, Cavs battle to 0-0 tie

Mulaski, a deadeye shooter on the hardwood, came up short from 48 yards, but was accurate and would have been good from 40 yards, as the final second ticked off of a 0-0 tie with Cookeville in jamboree action Friday night.

“I told him I’ve seen you do this on the free-throw line a lot, just follow through,” Gentry said of the Blue Devils’ new kicker. “Noah’s a good kicker and we’re glad he’s out and doing a good job for us.”

Facing an established Cookeville program where Gentry was the offensive coordinator under Jimmy Maynord in previous seasons, the Blue Devil defense shut down the Cavalier offense during the 24-minute half a Lebanon finished its first preseason under Gentry.

“We’re proud of our effort, we’re proud of our kids,” Gentry said. “We have about 80 that’ve hung on with us and we’re proud they’re trying to do things the right way and do them our way.”

Neither team seriously threatened to score, though Maynord tried a rarely-seen free kick which TV announcers often refer to but coaches seldom try in which teams may try long field goals with the defense lined up 10 yards back, like a kickoff. Cookeville’s 52-yard effort was short and wide.

“We talked about it in the fieldhouse the other day,” Gentry said. “In my 19 years (of coaching) I’ve never seen it and that’s why Jimmy said ‘I just wanted to see if we could do it’. Us, the referees, the coaches, everybody was kind of looking around, ‘Oh goodness, what’s going on’. But it’s neat to see.”

On a more serious vein, Gentry has spent the last three weeks (seven months actually) trying to remold the Blue Devils into his program. Lebanon has not had a winning season since 2006.

“We’ve been able to get under the lights, scrimmage some good folks, I guess you could say work the kinks out,” Gentry said. “Tonight was the first night we weren’t in the huddle with them and you could tell they were a little anxious and a little confused at times. We got to work out the process.

“Overall, we’ve been able to establish some depth, find out who will run and hit and play and find out what really good football is about.”

Lebanon will get another look at an established program next Friday as small-school power Trousdale County visits Tribble Field for the Yellow Jackets’ first meeting with the Blue Devils since 1970.

Central doubles Shelbyville late

SHELBYVILLE — Dalton King, Wilson Central’s lone returning offensive starter, caught a 2-yard pass from backup quarterback Dylan Carpenter with 50 seconds left to break a tie and send Wilson Central to a 14-7 jamboree win over Shelbyville on Friday night.

Zay Kern’s 50-yard run put the Wildcats on the board early before Shelbyville tied the score with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Central will open its season at 7 p.m. next Friday at home against Beech.

Younger Price scores twice in Tiger triumph

BAXTER — With last year’s record-setting passer Seth Price heading for Lindsey Wilson College today to begin his college baseball career, younger brother Heath Price scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball Friday night as Watertown sprung a 21-7 win over host Upperman in jamboree action.

Playing linebacker, Price returned an interception for an early touchdown and capped the scoring by catching a 53-yard scoring strike from quarterback Bryce Webster.

In between, Zac Wren’s jet sweep touchdown doubled the Purple Tiger lead to 14-0.

Upperman scored to cut the margin to 14-7.

“We had a good night,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “Got out healthy is the main thing.”

Watertown will play host to Gordonsville at 7 p.m. next Friday in the season opener at Robinson Stadium.

MJCA routs Glencliff 35-0

NASHVILLE — Glencliff will open the season next week at Mt. Juliet. Friday night, the Colts were overwhelmed by Mt. Juliet Christian 35-0 in two quarters of the Metro Jamboree at Hillwood.

Running back Darius Hylick scored a pair of short touchdown runs. Wide receiver Logan Collier caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Pitman and, playing cornerback, returned an interception 50 yards for a score. Backup running back Jacob Hall capped the scoring with a short run.

“Got some good work in,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “It was a good night, and getting ready for Week 1.”

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Franklin to take on Grace Christian at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Saturday

Friendship Christian will play host to Franklin Road Academy at Pirtle Field, deciding to keep the game at FCS after considering moving it to FRA’s turf field to safeguard against possible rain.

Action will begin with fifth- and sixth-graders at 5 p.m., followed by the middle school at 5:45 and the varsity at 6:45.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Beech in the third-annual Bears-Vs. Bucs Bash. Action will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the teams’ middle school programs, followed by freshmen, junior-varsity and varsity teams.