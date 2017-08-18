Mt. Juliet blanks Glencliff

The Golden Bears took an early 7-0 lead as Aidan Raines dove in for a 1-yard score with 10:33 remaining in the opening quarter. Glencliff was force to attempt a punt on its first possession, and was given another chance to get the offense going following a roughing the kicker penalty against the Bears. Two plays later, the Bears Michael Ruttlen intercepted a pass from the Colts’ Varon Solano and ran it 36 yards to put the Bears up 14-0.

John Lodwick added a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 21-0 lead, and Raines added a 13-yard TD run with 42 seconds remaining to bring the Bears lead to 28-0 at the close of the first.

Glencliff continued to struggle on offense with a three-and-out to open the second quarter, and Cody Glass would take the ball in for a 10-yard touchdown run and a 35-0 Mt. Juliet lead with 10:09 to go before the half.

Bears’ fans were disappointed a few minutes later as Alvin Mixon’s 41-yard touchdown was called back for a holding penalty, but Reggie Grimes sprinted in for a 26-yard score with 4:48 left in the third and put the Bears ahead 41-0, following a blocked extra point.

In the fourth, Cameron Malone added a 13-yard touchdown run and Jayshawn Taylor tacked on a 22-yard run for the final tally.

“I thought we did a pretty good job, communication was good, not a lot of penalties,” said Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry. He also had praise for the visitors. “Coach [Tate] Thigpen is going to get that group turned around, they’ve got a lot of great kids over in that program.”

Mt. Juliet will visit Nashville Overton on Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Glencliff 0, Mt. Juliet 55

GC 0 0 0 0—0

MJ 28 13 0 14—55

First Quarter

MJ—Raines 1 run, (Brewington kick), 10:33

MJ—Ruttlen 36 int. return, (Brewington kick), 7:39

MJ—Lodwick 3 run, (Brewington kick), 2:56

MJ—Raines 13 run, (Brewington kick), 0:42

MJ—Glass 10 run, (Brewington kick), 10:09

MJ—Grimes 26 run, (Brewington kick failed), 4:48

Fourth Quarter

MJ—Malone 13 run, (Johnson kick), 6:00

MJ—Taylor 22 run, (Johnson kick), 1:47

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Mt. Juliet, Raines 7-74, Glass 1-10, Walton 4-45, Grimes 2-37, Malone 1-13, Taylor 1-22.

PASSING—Mt. Juliet, Glass 3-3-14.

RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet, Lodwick 1-8.