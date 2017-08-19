Purple Tigers cruise to win in opener

The Purple Tigers didn’t mirror the 2016 squad, but several players pitched in for the shutout for Watertown, which graduated 14 seniors from last year’s team.

Junior quarterback Bryce Webster kicked off the 2017 campaign with an 18-yard pass to classmate Heath Price, who saw significant minutes last year.

Junior Zach Hill carried the ball six times for 34 yards on the drive to set up the touchdown.

The score came with about five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Watertown blanked Gordonsville in the opening frame as the Purple Tigers only allowed two first downs in the quarter.

Price ran 2 yards for his second touchdown of the night in the second quarter, which capped off a 15-play, 5-minute drive for the Purple Tigers. He also caught two passes for 40 yards on the drive.

The score gave Watertown a 13-0 lead at halftime, as senior Nathaniel Gutierrez finished the half with an interception as Gordonsville attempted to cut into the deficit.

Neither team found their footing following intermission as the teams combined for two turnovers and three penalties in the first five plays, including a 53-yard touchdown by Brandon Allison that was called back due to holding on the Purple Tigers.

Price gave Watertown its third score of the night on a 16-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter on a drive that started in the third quarter. Price, Allison and fellow running backs Elijah Maklary, Deramus Carey and Zachary Wren combined for 50 yards to set up the score.

Seniors Josh Tate, Ryan Means and junior Garrett Vaught anchored the Purple Tiger that allowed 96 yards on five first downs.

Watertown (1-0, 0-0) will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (1-0, 0-0) on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Watertown 20, Gordonsville 0

WT 7 6 0 7—20

GV 0 0 0 0—0

First Quarter

WT—Price 18 pass from Webster, (Gutierrez kick), 5:17

Second Quarter

WT—Price 2 run, (Gutierrez kick no good), 6:07

Fourth Quarter

WT—Price 16 run, (Gutierrez kick), 11:53

Team Statistics

GV WT

First Downs 5 17

Rushes-yards 29-81 40-163

Passing yards 15 120

Return yards 61 28

Comp.-Att. 3-14 11-19

Punts-yards 7-230 6-179

Penalties-Yards 6-50 10-90

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Gordonsville, Givens 21-86, Goolsby 3-(-18), Welsh 4-11, Thompson 1-2. Watertown, Hill 14-55, Wren 3-28, Price 6-32, Dotson 5-21, Allison 3(-1), Maklary 3-23, Carey 6-9.

PASSING—Gordonsville, Goolsby 3-13-15, Stallings 0-1-0. Watertown, Webster 11-19-120. RECEIVING—Gordonsville, Stallings 2-2, McKinley 1-13. Watertown, Price 7-102, White 1-9, Wren 2-10, Maklary 1(-1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—none.