Aviators blank Baird 34-0

Aviator coach Jody Criswell praised the play of both his lines.

“Our defensive line was pretty much unrelenting all night, which led to interceptions by Kacey London (two picks), Fisher Bradshaw and Luke Painter, as well as a forced fumble by Kaden Harrell,” Criswell said. “I also thought our offensive line played a physical ballgame.”

Copeland Bradford had 15 carries, one of which ended in a touchdown. He also scored a pair of two-point conversions. Anthony Crowell made the most of his five carries with 104 yards and two scores.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Algood at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.