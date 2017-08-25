Commanders climb back for 20-16 win at Trousdale

Two muffed kicks by the Yellow Jackets (1-1) set up second-half touchdowns for the Commanders (2-0) in this matchup of former district rivals.

“We preach all week that it’s the little things you have to do to win games against a tough team,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “We had our chances. The two mistakes were costly, but there were other things we could have done.

“Give them credit. They made the plays when they had to. They’re a good football team.”

Jajuan Foutch ran for 123 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns for Friendship, which has now won four of its last five meetings with Trousdale County.

Friendship coach John McNeal expected a tougher test than in his team’s opener, a 49-0 shutout of Lancaster Christian.

“Early in the year against a team like Trousdale County, I’m very proud of how they played,” McNeal said. “This group is special. I enjoy coaching them; they want to do things right.”

Neither team could manage much in the opening half, but the Yellow Jackets drove inside the 10 before settling for a 25-yard field goal by Keyvont Baines.

The Yellow Jackets took that 3-0 lead into halftime and were getting the ball to start the third quarter. But a short kick was fumbled away by senior Braison Raney and recovered by the Commanders, setting up a short drive that was capped by Justin Seagraves’ 14-yard touchdown run.

“At halftime we told them, ‘That’s not our team up front, on the offensive line,’ ” McNeal said. “We know what we can do. We challenged them and they came out physical and played hard.”

The Yellow Jackets responded quickly with back-to-back touchdown runs by Baines to give Trousdale a 16-7 lead.

Trousdale’s defense then held Friendship to what looked to be three-and-out – helped by a personal-foul penalty against the Commanders – and looked ready to put the game away.

But the punt was dropped by senior Trace McGuire and recovered by Friendship. Foutch opened the fourth quarter by eluding the Trousdale defense for a 23-yard touchdown that closed the gap to 16-14.

“McGuire probably should have fair caught the ball, but he was trying to make a play,” Waggoner said. “We’re going to be all right.”

The Friendship defense then held Trousdale in check, giving the Commanders a crack at the lead. They would take advantage as Foutch scored his second TD on a 5-yard run. A two-point attempt failed.

On the ensuing drive, Trousdale utilized two big passes to reach the Friendship 26 before a botched snap left the Yellow Jackets with fourth and 12 from the 28. Baines’ intended receiver ran the wrong way on the fourth-down play and Friendship took over with just under four minutes to play.

The Commanders were then able to run out the clock.

“Special teams and our defense – it was a complete game,” McNeal said.

Friendship will travel to Chattanooga Grace next week in the Commanders’ region opener, while Trousdale County will open Region 4-2A play at Watertown.

Friendship 20, Trousdale Co. 16

F 0 0 6 14 - 20

TC 0 3 13 0 - 16

Second Quarter TC-Keyvont Baines 25 FG, 5:38.

Third Quarter

F-Justin Seagraves 14 run (Neill Kane kick), 10:16.

TC-Baines 28 run (Baines kick), 7:59.

TC-Baines 35 run (kick failed), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

F-Jajuan Foutch 23 run (Kane kick), 11:56.

F-Foutch 5 run (run failed), 7:04.

TEAM STATISTICS

F TC

First downs 12 11

Rushes-yds 40-229 37-143

Passing 3-8-8 6-11-122

Total yards 237 265

Possession 23:51 24:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Friendship, Foutch 18-123, Seagraves 12-70, Braden Reece 7-29, Colt Mahoney 3-7. Trousdale, Baines 19-87, Isiah Harper 10-45, Kobe Ford 5-7, Dyson Satterfield 3-4.

PASSING- Friendship, Mahoney 2-5-0-5, Reece 1-3-0-3. Trousdale, Baines 6-11-0-122.

RECEIVING-Friendship, Dorian Champion 1-3, Foutch 1-3, Seagraves 1-2. Trousdale, Braison Raney 3-59, Steve McClain 1-30, Trace McGuire 1-24, Harper 1-9.