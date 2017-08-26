Bears blank Bobcats

Robbie Brewington put Mt. Juliet on the board with a 34-yard field goal after a 54-yard touchdown run was called back for holding. Another holding penalty cost the Bears another score as the led Overton, 3-0, at the end of the first.

Aiden Raines, who rushed for 136 yards, found the end zone first in the second quarter on a 20-yard run, and followed with a 5-yard scoring run two minutes later.

Mt. Juliet took a 17-0 lead into intermission.

Reggie Grimes continued Mt. Juliet’s scoring assault with a 15-yard score with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Cody Glass, who threw for 126 yards, gave Overton a 31-point cushion to open the fourth quarter on a 27-yard toss to Coby Martin.

Grimes, who rushed for 82 yards, found the end zone for his second touchdown to close out the night for Mt. Juliet with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

Jesyah White and Colton Reeder anchored the Bears defense. White had eight tackles, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss. Reeder had six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Keaton Mang also chipped in an interception for the Bears defense.

Mt. Juliet (2-0) will travel to Nokes Lasater Field to face Lebanon (0-2) on Friday.