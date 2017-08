The Cougars scored on their first drive. Saints defensive tackle Corey Hardy helped to temporarily stave off further damage by recovering a fumble.

But Goodpasture piled up 22 unanswered points in the second quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns in the second half. Running back/wide receiver Eli Wilson had both Saints scores.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday at Suey Field.