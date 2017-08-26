Re-tooled Bluefield a total unknown for Phoenix

Bluefield will visit Nokes-Lasater Field for today’s 1:30 p.m. kickoff. But while the Phoenix and Rams have met in recent seasons, a coaching change has left Cumberland coaches in the dark on what to expect from their BC counterparts.

“We have no clue what to prepare for,” Cumberland coach Donnie Suber said following Thursday’s practice. “They scrimmaged Emory & Henry last Saturday. We didn’t get any glimpse into that at all so we don’t know what to prepare for.

“(Head coach) Dewey Lusk was head coach at UV-Wise and Dino Kaklis, who used to be the head coach at Bethel, is the D-coordinator, so we’re going off their old stuff. A bunch of their players have left and they brought in some new guys, so we really have no idea what to prepare for.”

So the first game week has been in some ways an extension of preseason camp.

“We don’t do much on defense anyway,” said Suber, CU’s defensive coordinator. “We do what we do and hopefully we can line up right with whatever they give us and tackle well and pursue the ball well and we should be okay.

“Scary situation going into the first game when you have no film to look at from your first opponent.”

Suber and the Phoenix have had to adjust their preseason to new rules instituted by the NCAA eliminating two-a-day practices. NAIA schools play under the rules instituted by the NCAA except for scholarship.

“For NAIA it kind of hurts,” Suber said. “We went from 29 practice opportunities down to about 15.

“It’s been better on the players as far as physically. Mentally, I think we’re behind.”

Suber said the Phoenix are healthy except for receiver Andrew Jernigan, who separated his shoulder in the first scrimmage.

“We stayed fairly healthy,” Suber said. “The O-line stayed pretty healthy.

“The problem is with this level you are only allowed a certain amount of money on the field at one time, so that cuts down the number of people you can actually play. We’re only going to be able to play, like, 48 kids. It makes it kind of tough.”