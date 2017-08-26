Third quarter special to Cumberland in opening win

Special-teams breakdowns by Bluefield aided Cumberland in the period.

A bad snap led to an incomplete pass by Bluefield punter Drake Presley at the Ram 22-yard line.

The Phoenix took advantage of the short field for a 6-yard scoring run by backup quarterback Joseph Rushin on his first play of the game to put Cumberland in front 14-10.

Cumberland’s next series was an 85-yard march to a 6-yard scoring run by starting quarterback Dezmon Huntley for a 21-10 lead.

Pablo D. Travecedo, a transfer kicker from Centre College making his Cumberland debut while getting his master’s degree in business, dropped his kickoff in front of the return man at the 25. But the ball bounced away from the returner and recovered by the Phoenix’s Denarius Tolliver at the Bluefield 35.

Travecedo, a native of Ecuador, converted that series with a 37-yard field goal for a 24-10 lead.

“He’s really rejuvenated our kicking game with him kicking off and kicking extra points and field goals,” Cumberland coach Donnie Suber said. “It really took pressure off (incumbent kicker/punter Matthew) Alter where all he had to do was concentrate on punting.”

Bluefield, which restarted its program in 2012, hit the reset button during the offseason with a new coaching staff and a heavy roster turnover, scored first on Alex Martin’s 1-yard touchdown run after quarterback Walter Harold hit Antonio Strickland with a 54-yard pass to the 1.

“We had to pretty much stay in base and sit back and let them do their deal and hopefully we could tackle and run to the ball on defense, and make some plays on offense,” Cumberland coach Donnie Suber said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we got a win.

“We didn’t really adjust. We changed a couple of coverages where we could get the safeties to sit in the box a little bit more to help out… We started moving the D-linemen a little bit. It gave us a little momentum. I tried not to blitz as much in the second half because they nailed us a couple of times when I did in the first half. We didn’t adjust too much. We played a little bit harder.”

Cumberland tied the score early in the second quarter on Huntley’s 8-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Toliver in the right side of the end zone.

Though Bluefield had special teams troubles in the third quarter, it executed a 32-yard field goal from Tanner Griffith for a 10-7 Ram lead in the final minute of the first half.

“The kids played hard,” Suber said. “It was kind of hot today and the bear jumped on our back a little bit. We got tired and got sloppy and missed some tackles and weren’t hanging onto the ball like we should.

“All in all we played hard.”

Cumberland will travel to Williamsburg, Ky., next Saturday for a 6 p.m. CDT kickoff at University of the Cumberlands.

Cumberland 24, Bluefield 17

Bluefield 7 3 0 7—17

Cumberland 0 7 17 0—24

First quarter

Bluefield—Alex Martin 1 run (Tanner Griffith kick), 10:06.

Second quarter

Cumberland—Denarius Toliver 8 pass from Dezmon Huntley (Pablo D. Travecedo kick), 11:01.

Bluefield—Griffith 32 FG, :43.

Third quarter

Cumberland—Joseph Rushin 6 run (Travecedo kick), 11:52.

Cumberland—Huntley 6 run (Travecedo kick), 5:14.

Cumberland—Travecedo 37 FG, 1:54.

Fourth quarter

Bluefield—Jeffrey Hughes 32 pass from Walter Harold (Griffith kick), 7:53.

Team statistics

Bluefield Cumberland

First downs 18 21

—Rushing 9 11

—Passing 9 9

—Penalty 0 1

Rushes-yards 43-127 55-265

Passing yards 195 149

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-32-1 12-27-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-1

Penalties-yards 3-17 8-72

Punts-avg. 5-35.0 5-31.4

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Bluefield: Rashad Butler 10-52, Walter Harold 14-28, Malik Brown 6-27, Alex Martin 12-14, Jeffrey Hughes 1-6. Cumberland: Kris Parker 14-76, Telvin Rucker 11-73, Dezmon Huntley 15-63, Joseph Rushin 6-35, Kimlee North 5-27, Kendall Johnson 2-2, Team 2-(-11).

PASSING—Bluefield: Walter Harold 13-30-1—195, Drake Presley 0-1-0—0, Jeffrey Hughes 0-1-0—0. Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 12-27-2—149.

RECEIVING—Bluefield: Johnnie Myers 3-38, Malik Brown 3-30, Charles Black 2-13, Antonio Strickland 1-54, Jeffrey Hughes 1-32, Rashad Butler 1-17, Kyle Cater 1-8, Alex Martin 1-3. Cumberland: Ladarius Rodgers 5-55, Marcus Bryson 3-67, Kendall Johnson 1-12, Denarius Toliver 1-8, Kris Parker 1-4, Ian Spence 1-3.