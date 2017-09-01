Trousdale rolls past Purple Tigers

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 4-2A) ran for 371 yards and had none of the turnover problems that plagued them in last week’s loss to Friendship.

“The kids did what they had to do to win the game tonight in bad weather conditions,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “We did some good things last week but knew we just didn’t need to hurt ourselves.”

Trousdale County struck early in the first quarter when freshman Cameron Rankins burst through the Watertown defense and raced 41 yards to the end zone. Rankins would finish the night with 111 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.

Rankins would add a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter on a fourth-and-one play, followed by a 68-yard dash down the right sideline by Keyvont Baines as the Yellow Jackets led 20-0 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets added a wrinkle to their offense as Baines, who normally starts at quarterback, lined up at tailback throughout Friday’s game.

“It was more weather conditions,” Waggoner said. “We wanted to get (Keyvont) back there and get the ball in his hands. Keyvont had the hot hand.”

Meanwhile, Watertown (1-2, 0-1) was unable to move the ball against a tough Trousdale defense.

“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively, and when you can’t get anything going, you put your defense in a bind,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster.

Trousdale County would score twice more in the third quarter to invoke the TSSAA’s mercy rule and start a running clock.

Watertown finally got on the scoreboard with 5:07 left to play when Zack Wren ran left for 5 yards. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

Baines returned the ensuing kickoff inside Watertown’s 25, setting up a short scoring drive by the Yellow Jackets to end the game.

“Any time you get a region win, that’s the goal,” Waggoner said. “We still have some things to work on.”

Watertown quarterback Elijah Williams threw two interceptions and the Purple Tigers lost a fumble, which kept their spread offense in check.

“We had a couple of turnovers tonight early that hurt us,” Webster said. “Not taking anything away from Trousdale, they’ve got a great team. “We just have to get back to working and see if we can get things going in the right direction.”

Trousdale County will host Gordonsville next week, while Watertown will welcome DeKalb County to town.

Trousdale County 42, Watertown 6

Trousdale Co. 6 14 16 6—42

Watertown 0 0 0 6—6

First Quarter

TC—Cameron Rankins 41 run (kick failed), 10:31.

Second Quarter

TC—Rankins 39 run (run failed), 8:25.

TC—Keyvont Baines 68 run (Baines run), 5:26.

Third Quarter

TC—Rankins 5 run (Baines run), 7:19.

TC—Kobe Ford 66 run (Ford run), 1:47.

Fourth Quarter

W—Zack Wren 5 run (kick blocked), 5:07.

TC—Sebastian Linarez 2 run (run failed), 2:50.

Team Statistics

TC WT

Rushes-yards 35-371 42-139

Passing yards 67 2

Comp.-Att. 1-3 2-7

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Trousdale County, Keyvont Baines 18-146, Cameron Rankins 8-111, Kobe Ford 2-76, Sebastian Linarez 3-27, Dyson Satterfield 3-8, Houston Stafford 1-3. Watertown, Heath Price 9-39, Zack Hill 11-32, Zack Wren 2-31, Elijah Williams 7-22, Deramus Carey 3-8, Jensen White 1-5, Keon Dotson 8-3, Brandon Allison 1-(minus-1).

PASSING—Trousdale County, Baines 1-3-0-67. Watertown, Williams 2-7-2-2.

RECEIVING—Trousdale County, Braison Raney 1-67. Watertown, Price 1-3, Hill 1-(minus-1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Baines 23 (WL).