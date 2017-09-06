Huntley named Sportswriters Offensive Player of the Week

Huntley accounted for 382 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in CU's 42-40 win at the University of the Cumberlands. The Mableton, Ga., native passed for a career-best 291 yards on 13-of-25 and rushed 16 times for 92 yards with TD runs of nine and eight yards, the last one accounting for the winning points in the contest. He posted six passing plays of 20-plus yards.

It marked the first win for the Phoenix at the Cumberlands since 2001, ending a six-game road losing streak in the series, and was the first back-to-back wins over the Patriots since 2000-01. The Phoenix are 2-0 for the first time since 2000.

Williams earns TSWA soccer honor

Cumberland’s Daniel Williams earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association Men’s Soccer Player of the Week accolades, registering four goals plus an assist for the Phoenix.

The London, England, native scored four goals and added an assist in a little over a half of action versus Midway University. The junior posted goals at the nine-minute mark and again in the 28th minute before assisting on a Tyler Watson goal in the 32nd minute. He then registered a pair of goals in the first four minutes of the second period, ending his day. He has seven goals in three matches for the Phoenix.