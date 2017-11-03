MJCA’s Hylick a Mr. Football semifinalist

Hylick is the first MJCA player in the school’s 17-year football history to achieve this honor. The junior had rushed for 1,963 yards and 28 touchdowns going into the Saints’ first-ever playoff game at Suey Field against Jackson Christian on Friday night.

The other semifinalists are Davidson Academy’s Da’Joun Hewitt, Kamari McGowan of Middle Tennessee Christian and Nashville Christian teammates Brant Lawless and Xavier Myers.

The field will be whittled down to three finalists at noon Nov. 13 and announced by Titans play-by-play man Mike Keith at www.titansonline.com. Those finalists will be at the Nov 27 awards ceremony at Nissan Stadium in Nashville where the winners will be revealed.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on 2017 regular-season performance, with academics and character also taken into consideration. Head coaches and media members nominated the finalists.