Riverdale ends Mt. Juliet’s undefeated season

In a knockdown drag-out matchup more fitting for Round 3, Davis burst free on Riverdale’s first offensive play for an 89-yard touchdown. He later weaved 31 yards for a 13-0 lead by first-quarter’s end and completed his hat track from 22 yards out on fourth down early in the fourth as the Warriors advanced with a 9-2 record while ending Mt. Juliet’s season at 10-1. Davis finished with 246 yards on 26 carries.

“Wish we could have started the game stronger,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “Played a great Riverdale team tonight. Proud of Coach K (former MJ assistant Will Kriesky, now the Warriors’ head coach). I’m proud of what he’s accomplished.

“Football’s a 48-minute game and I’m also proud of our guys for the way we responded to adversity in the second half and gave ourself an opportunity to win in the end of the game.”

After sliding for 20 yards on his first carry, Mt. Juliet running back Aidan Raines was the focus of Riverdale’s defense as he was held to 50 rushing yards in his high school finale.

But quarterback Cody Glass picked up some slack with his passing, completing 14 of 26 throws for 161 yards.

Neither team turned the ball over.

Aidan’s been good, not just this year but for his entire career,” Perry said. “Chase Brooks, their defensive coordinator who was one of Dad’s (Roger Perry) former players (at Portland) and one of our former coaches, he did a great job in game-planning. Coach (MJ offensive coordinator Zac) White did a good job counter balancing that in the second half with some timely throws and the quarterback run, which helped as far as misdirection and slowing down some of their outside pressure.

“It was sort of a heavyweight fight. It was back and forth there.”

Glass drove the Bears to their first touchdown with a mixture of plays until Raines swept right for the final 3 yards in the final minute of the first half to bring the Bears within 13-7 at the break.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Davis appeared to nail the final hammer in Mt. Juliet’s coffin with his final score.

But the Bears had nine minutes left. Glass threw 17 yards to wideout Alvin Mixon and found Malix Bowen, who took the pass 54 yards to the Riverdale 12-yard line. Glass capped the drive by muscling into the end zone from a yard out.

Mt. Juliet got the ball a final time but stalled on downs at the Riverdale 40 with 1:30 to play.

The Golden Bear defense pitched seven shutouts in the program’s second undefeated regular season, both of which have come this decade. Nobody found the end zone on them in 11 games.

“Which is pretty incredible when you’re talking about 11 games,” Perry said of the Bears’ pass defense. “A lot of senior guys back there. We did a good job eliminating those explosions. We just didn’t get the most important one on the first play of the game.

“As hard as it is for me to talk right now with these 29 seniors who have played their last game for us, you cannot let one football game take away from what this group did. Seven shutouts is an incredible feat in this day and age. I think the defense went out the way they would have liked to gone out, which is swinging. Of course, we didn’t want to lose the football game tonight, but we battled back as we knew they would. They were resilient.”

Riverdale 20, Mt. Juliet 14

Riverdale 13 0 0 7—20

Mt. Juliet 0 7 0 7—14

First quarter

Riverdale—Savion Davis 89 run (Caleb Moore kick), 9:32.

Riverdale—Davis 31 run (kick blocked), 2:52.

Second quarter

Mt. Juliet—Aidan Raines 3 run (Robbie Brewington kick), :42.

Fourth quarter

Riverdale—Davis 22 run (Moore kick), 9:14.

Mt. Juliet—Cody Glass 1 run (Brewington kick), 5:06.

Team statistics

Riv MJ

First downs 12 10

—Rushing 9 3

—Passing 1 6

—Penalty 2 1

Rushes-yards 38-302 37-126

Passing yards 26 161

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-11-0 14-26-0

Punts-avg. 5-33.4 6-32.3

Penalties-yards 6-57 9-95

Fumbles lost 0 0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Riverdale: Kyle Southern 1-22, Taylor Yancey 10-28, Savion Davis 26-246, Drew Smith 1-6. Mt. Juliet: Aidan Raines 14-50, Cody Glass 13-23, Marcello Walton 6-28, Reggie Grimes 1-10, Alvin Mixon 2-15, Colby Martin 1-0.

PASSING—Riverdale: Taylor Yancey 4-11-0—26. Mt. Juliet: Cody Glass 14-26-0—161.

RECEIVING—Riverdale: Jarek Campbell 1-3, Jaylan Simmons 1-13, Savion Davis 1-4, Austin Valentine 1-6. Mt. Juliet: Colby Martin 5-41, Aidan Raines 1-4, John Lodwick 2-21, Kelvis Duffie 3-19, Malik Bowen 2-59, Alvin Mixon 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.