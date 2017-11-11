Cumberland closes ’17 campaign with 62-23 triumph

The current Cumberland Phoenix gave itself a finale to remember in dispatching visiting Kentucky Christian 62-23 Saturday on Senior Day at Nokes-Lasater Field.

Eighteen seniors were honored before the game as they finished a 7-4 season.

“It was a good day for the 18 seniors, and all of them got to play, got some quality work in,” Cumberland coach Donnie Suber said. “It was too many points for me, but we won.

“You go out on top, it’s good. But we sputtered at the wrong time of the year. We had the strongest side of the (Mid-South) conference (Bluegrass Division) with Campbellsville, Georgetown and Lindsey (Wilson). We didn’t get it done when we needed to. But we still finished on top at 7-4. We got a chance to be ranked in the top 25. It comes out on Monday.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dezmon Huntley threw four touchdown passes to as many receivers in completing 14 of 18 for 234 yards and no interceptions. Joseph Rushin came in and scored CU’s first touchdown on a 1-yard keeper. Sophomore Kimlee North ran for two touchdowns into the north end zone in the fourth quarter to close Cumberland’s scoring, finishing with 91 yards.

Telvin Rucker racked up 96 and Kris Parker 86 as Cumberland compiled 359 yards on the ground.

Mark Brown Jr., Ian Hafner, Kendall Johnson and lineman Nick Bodden caught touchdown passes. Bodden, the left tackle, took a screen to the left side and rumbled into the end zone.

“We’ve had that play in all season,” Suber said of the Bodden score. “We just hadn’t ran it until today. It was good for Bodden. The guys got overenthusiastic and got a flag.”

Another lineman also had a big day with the ball. Senior Donovan Norfleet, a defensive end by day, moonlights on the kick return team and returned a short kick for 28 yards.

The defense also had a good offensive day. Free safety Terry Tiller intercepted two passes, including a tipped ball he took 51 yards to the house.

Kentucky Christian, a young team, didn’t have the depth. De’Anta Sipp, one of three Knights ball carriers compared to the seven used by Cumberland, ran for 121 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Jakwon Roberts completed 27 of 45 passes for 159 yards with touchdowns to Anton Wheeler and Darius Strickland. He also completed a pair of two-point passes as KCU completed a 1-10 campaign.

Now, Suber and his staff will turn their attention to recruiting as they try to bolster the expected 106-player roster expected for spring practice.

“We really hit the road starting next week,” Suber said. “It’s a grind from now until signing day.”

Suber said offensive line will be the top priority, followed by a couple of safeties and a receiver or two. He feels solid at linebacker with young players.

Cumberland 62, Kentucky Christian 23

Kentucky Christian 0 7 8 8—23

Cumberland 14 21 10 17—62

First quarter

Cumberland—Joseph Rushin 1 run (Pablo D. Travecedo kick), 4:33.

Cumberland—Kendall Johnson 77 pass from Dezmon Huntley (Travecedo kick), :23.

Second quarter

Cumberland—Nick Bodden 9 pass from Huntley (Travecedo kick), 11:28.

Cumberland—Terry Tiller 51 interception return (Travecedo kick), 10:41.

Cumberland—Ian Hafner 13 pass from Huntley (Travecedo kick), 4:19.

Kentucky Christian—Jakwon Roberts 23 run (Dakota Hines kick), 2:38.

Third quarter

Cumberland—Mark Brown Jr. 4 pass from Huntley (Travecedo kick), 10:14.

Cumberland—Travecedo 29 FG, 6:35.

Kentucky Christian—Darius Strickland 1 pass from Roberts (Bill Nixson pass from Roberts), 2:50.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Matthew Alter 19 FG, 14:10.

Cumberland—Kimlee North 4 run (Travecedo kick), 9:59.

Cumberland—North 40 run (Travecedo kick), 7:26.

Kentucky Christian—Anton Wheeler 11 pass from Roberts (Brendon Matheson pass from Roberts), 5:22.

Team statistics

KCU CU

First downs 22 32

—Rushing 9 18

—Passing 11 11

—Penalty 2 3

Rushes-yards 38-180 56-359

Passing yards 195 245

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 27-45-2 16-20-0

Punts-avg. 4-30.0 1-32.0

Penalties-yards 3-35 9-70

Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Kentucky Christian: De’Anta Sipp 24-121, Jakwon Roberts 9-41, Darian Rawls 5-18. Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 9-96, Kimlee North 14-91, Kris Parker 15-86, Joseph Rushin 7-43, Dezmon Huntley 4-31, Kendall Johnson 2-19, Mark Brown Jr. 2-6, Team 3-(-13).

PASSING—Kentucky Christian: Jakwon Roberts 24-45-2—159. Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 14-18-0—234, Joseph Rushin 2-2-0—11.

RECEIVING—Kentucky Christian: Earl Stoudemire 10-55, Jeffrey Lee 5-12, Kris Lewis 4-25, Anton Wheeler 3-29, Kameron Hinkley 2-7, Brendon Matheson 1-28, Bill Nixson 1-2, Darius Strickland 1-1. Cumberland: Mark Brown Jr., 7-50, Ian Hafner 6-90, Kendall Johnson 2-96, Nick Bodden 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.