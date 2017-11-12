Butch Jones' time as Tennessee football coach is over

Under Jones, the Vols didn't achieve the success they experienced in the 1990s.

Jones struggled to win consistently within the SEC, especially against rivals Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Bruce Feldman reported Jones' firing on Sunday following a 50-17 road loss to Missouri a day earlier. The Vols (4-6, 0-6 SEC) are in danger of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2013, Jones' first season.

Jones was under contract through Feb. 28, 2021. He'll be owed a buyout in excess of $8 million, although he's required to seek comparable employment to mitigate the damages. All of Jones' assistants are under contract through next season.

Multiple reports indicate Brady Hoke will take over as interim head coach. Hoke is in his first year at Tennessee, holding the associate head coach title and working with the defensive line.

Jones went 34-27 during his tenure. That included a 14-24 record against SEC competition.

Jones was plagued by one-possession losses, with a 10-14 record at Tennessee in games decided by eight points or fewer.

Tennessee plucked Jones away from Cincinnati to replace Derek Dooley following the 2012 season, which was the Vols' third straight losing season under Dooley.

Tennessee record

Year Team Record Conference

2013 Tennessee 5-7 2-6 (6th)

2014 Tennessee 7-6 3-5 (4th)

2015 Tennessee 9-4 5-3 (t-4th)

2016 Tennessee 9-4 4-4 (t-5th)

2017 Tennessee 4-6 0-6

Totals 34-27 14-24

The Vols went 5-7 in Jones' first season before improving to 7-6 the following year, culminated by a win over Iowa in the TaxSlayer Bowl. It marked the first postseason victory for the Vols since they won the Outback Bowl to finish the 2007 season.

The Vols went 9-4 in each of the past two seasons, including bowl victories each year.

But Jones and Tennessee squandered a chance to win the SEC East last season, a shortcoming that put Jones on shaky footing entering this season. The Vols were in the driver's seat for the division title in 2016 after beating Florida and Georgia to open league play, but they finished just 4-4 in the conference, including losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Vols' last division title came in 2007.

Jones, 49, initially signed a six-year deal with Tennessee before receiving a two-year extension in December 2014.

Jones' annual guaranteed salary was $4.11 million following a $500,000 raise he received in December 2015.

Former athletic director Dave Hart hired Jones.

John Currie, hired as Hart's replacement in February, will find Jones' replacement.

Currie has never overseen a football coaching change as an athletic director. He was the AD at Kansas State from 2009-17, with Bill Snyder coaching the Wildcats throughout Currie's tenure.

THE JONES FILE

Coaching experience

2012-17: Tennessee, coach

2010-12: Cincinnati, coach

2007-09: Central Michigan, coach

2005-06: West Virginia, wide receivers coach

2004: Central Michigan, running backs coach

2001-03: Central Michigan, offensive coordinator

2000: Central Michigan, running backs coach

1999: Central Michigan, wide receivers coach

1998: Central Michigan, tight ends coach

1996-97: Ferris State, offensive coordinator

1995: Ferris State, running backs coach

1993-94: Wilkes Univ, offensive coordinator

1990-92: Rutgers, graduate assistant

1987-89: Tampa Bay (NFL), intern

Coaching record

Year Team Record Conference

2007 Central Michigan 8-6 6-1 (1st)

2008 Central Michigan 8-5 6-2 (t-2nd)

2009 Central Michigan 11-2 8-0 (1st)

2010 Cincinnati 4-8 2-5 (7th)

2011 Cincinnati 10-3 5-2 (t-1st)

2012 Cincinnati 9-3 5-2 (t-1st)

2013 Tennessee 5-7 2-6 (6th)

2014 Tennessee 7-6 3-5 (4th)

2015 Tennessee 9-4 5-3 (t-4th)

2016 Tennessee 9-4 4-4 (t-5th)

2017 Tennessee 4-6 0-6

Totals 84-54 46-36

— Blake Toppmeyer, The Knoxville News-Sentinel