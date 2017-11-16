Talented Nashville Christian visits Friendship for spot in state finals

But NCS has a 66.7 percent chance of having a Mr. Football winner Nov. 27 as the Eagles have two of the three finalists.

Friendship will have an up-close and personal look at defensive lineman Brant Lawless, a Tennessee commit, and junior running back Xavier Myers when Nashville Christian visits Pirtle Field at 7 p.m. Friday for a Division II-A state semifinal.

The Eagles are 8-3 while Friendship is 11-0.

“They’re big, they’re physical,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Eagles. “They’re similar to us in they’re going to run more and throw when they can hurt you.”

Myers has 2,451 yards and 33 touchdowns on 221 carries.

“They’re going to give you a lot of looks and feed 26 (Myers) a lot, I would anticipate 30-plus touches,” McNeal said. “They got all the tools, and you would expect that in the semifinals at this point.”

Friendship lives by the running game, but the Commanders went 5-for-5 passing last week.

“Five-for-5 with three different guys,” said McNeal, who often used three quarterbacks during the 2011 state championship run. “We feel like we have some options. Teams are going to creep. We’ve got to do some things to make them pay, and we do, we’re looking to score.”

McNeal said the Commanders should be healthy.

Friday’s winner will have Black Friday off and play for the state championship at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 in the BlueCross Bowl at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville against the winner of Friday game between Donelson Christian and undefeated host Davidson Academy.

State semifinal game

FRIDAY

Nashville Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN, 7 p.m.