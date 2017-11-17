Three Bears, one Saint named to All-Star Classic

The Golden Bears’ Aidan Raines, most noted as a running back, was selected as a safety for the East team. Outside linebacker Tony Thompson and defensive tackle Cade Hoppe will also be on the defensive side of the ball.

Mt. Juliet Christian defensive tackle David Hylick is on the West roster, and is believed to be the first from his school selected for the all-star game, which had been played at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville for many years.

Former Cumberland assistant coach Brian Waite, now the head coach at East Nashville, will be an assistant on the West staff.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and broadcast live on ESPN-3.

The announcement was made Friday by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association.