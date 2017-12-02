Friendship’s third state championship since 2011 marks the first perfect season by a Wilson County team during the playoff era, which kicked off in 1969.

“I don’t care how good you are, it’s just tough to do,” said Commander coach John McNeal, whose previous closest brush to going wire to wire came in 2006 when 14-0 FCS lost to Jackson Christian in the BlueCross Bowl then held in Murfreesboro. “There’s going to be games, it might be weather, games you have injuries going into. To be able to do that is special. There aren’t that many.”

McNeal added a fifth championship to his resume to go with football titles in 2011 and ’12 and baseball crowns in 2007 and ’12.

“Somebody say, ‘I’d just like one.’ No,” McNeal said. “This is something it’s contagious. You want to get back.

“It’s about Wilson County and Lebanon. When we come down here, that’s who we’re representing.

Of Friendship’s three titles, two came without benefit of a completed pass as the 2017 team joined the ’11 champs as doing all its offensive damage on the ground. Offensive Most Valuable Player Jajuan (Speedy) Foutch ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 5, 2, 87 and 22 yards in his high school finale while Justin Seagraves added 125 yards on 18 totes. Quarterback Braden Reece added the Commanders’ other touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.

“Everybody on our side (East Region) knows what (Foutch) can do,” McNeal said. “We hadn’t unleashed him in games when we don’t need to, games in which we could run the score and get him some yards. But for his sake, we’re not going to do it to keep him from getting injured. We’ve kind of kept him fresh the whole year. I told him, ‘Saturday is your day. You’re going to get the ball and show what you can do’. He was averaging 12 yards per carry. He could have had over 2,000 yards if we wanted it.

“He is dynamic. He was voted, which hasn’t come out yet because we kept it until this game was over, but he was voted MVP of our region. The other coaches saw it. They knew what he was capable of doing.”

“I saw the linebackers were up close,” said Foutch, who missed almost all of his junior season and the last two regular season games this year with ankle issues. “Sometimes, the safeties were out wide. I knew if I hit it fast enough, hit it hard, no one would be able to catch me. Second level, there really wasn’t anybody so that was my main concern when looking at the defense.”

Foutch also preferred the Overall Field artificial turf to the grass which grows under rain and sun.

“You feel faster,” Foutch said. “On the grass, you sink in, but on turf it’s more bouncier. You explode more.”

Friendship’s defense held DCA’s balanced offense to 228 yards. Quarterback Henry Mosley hit 10 of 19 passes for 146 yards but was sacked six times by six different players, including Defensive MVP Taylor Carman, who racked up 15 total tackles to join big brother Jordan as a state champion in the family.

“They’re more finesse,” McNeal said of the Wildcats. “Throw it around. Great arm by the quarterback, great receivers. Up front is where we are physical. We went to our game, which is lining up to be physical and come downhill.”

“They’ve gotten better since the last time we played them,” Carman said, alluding to the Commanders’ 47-27 win at DCA on Sept. 15. “They played some good playoff games against other teams that were good.

“We had to key on different stuff this time.”

Friendship didn’t come away with any interceptions in this game, but cornerback Dorian Champion knocked a pass away early in the game and as a unit, the secondary had a great playoff run.

“They played well,” McNeal said of the defensive backs. “We felt like we could stop the run. We felt we had to work really hard on getting underneath their deep routes and not getting beat deep… making sure we help our corners get somebody underneath those deep routes where they didn’t have to worry about getting beat deep.”

Calling the defensive shots is longtime coordinator Duane Lowe, who played for McNeal at FCS in the early ‘90s and has been on the football staff for more than two decades. He was also on one of the baseball title staffs and the 2015 state softball staff.

“Duane Lowe is the best defensive coordinator in the state,” McNeal said. “And here’s why: He puts together a game plan to stop you. What we see a lot of times is teams don’t line up to other teams’ formations. That’s why teams shift and move and go. DCA likes to shift. He does as good a job on two things: Setting the edge and lining up to formations where you can’t get us outnumbered. That, to me, he does better than anybody, because we see film. We see other teams not being able to line up and we’re like, ‘How do you not line up?’

“Our biggest thing defensively is lining up right. When they shift and one guy doesn’t go over we don’t have the right alignment that’s what they want and that’s where they gash you. We’re either going to be physical or not. There’s not much we can do about that. We are physical. We work more on making sure we line up to everything you do. Trousdale (County) helped us on that because that was one thing we had to do every year. They always get you in those formations. For years and years there were those teams that made us work hard at that, and today was no different.”

Friendship’s first touchdown was set up by the game’s lone turnover, a fumble forced by Jacob Bostian and recovered by Cade Holcombe. Foutch converted it into a 5-yard sweep around right end.

DCA was stopped on its next drive and Tyler Francis kicked a 37-yard field goal to draw within 7-3. The Wildcats’ only other score, which brought them within 21-10 in the third quarter, was Jamison Greenway’s 9-yard sweep in which he was ruled to have scored despite Champion’s attempts to push him out short of the pylon and some photographic evidence suggesting he may have done just that.

The championship was the culmination of a career for a dozen seniors who were in middle school during Friendship’s earlier championships. But McNeal said this team and those have much in common.

“For these seniors, it’s huge,” McNeal said. “They’re an unbelievable group. They are the same group as the three previous teams - large senior classes that took ownership of the team, ownership of practice, games. When you have that, coaches don’t have to do that. We get to do our coaching, they run the team, this is what you get.”

Friendship Christian 34, Donelson Christian 10

Donelson Christian 3 0 7 0—10

Friendship Christian 7 14 0 13—34

First quarter

Friendship Christian—Jajuan Foutch 5 run (Neill Kane kick), 7:54.

Donelson Christian—Tyler Francis 37 FG, :07.

Second quarter

Friendship Christian—Foutch 2 run (Kane kick), 8:02.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 87 run (Kane kick), 3:54.

Third quarter

Donelson Christian—Jamison Greenway 9 run (Francis kick), 5:49.

Fourth quarter

Friendship Christian—Braden Reece 1 run (Kane kick), 9:02.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 22 run (pass failed), 1:27.

Team statistics

DCA FCS

First downs 14 17

—Rushing 6-17

—Passing 6-0

—Penalty 2-0

Rushes-yards 34-82 48-425

Passing yards 146 0

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-19-0 0-1-1

Punts-avg. 5-38.4 3-38.0

Penalties-yards 8-45 11-109

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Donelson Christian: Houston Troup 12-39, Hunter Wyatt 3-22, Henry Mosley 17-16, Jamison Greenway 1-9, Blake Johnson 1-(-4). Friendship Christian: Jajuan Foutch 25-292, Justin Seagraves 18-125, Ben Jamison 1-27, Team 1-(-2), Braden Reece 3-(-17).

PASSING—Donelson Christian: Henry Mosley 10-19-0—146. Friendship Christian: Braden Reece 0-1-1—0.

RECEIVING—Donelson Christian: Colton Oakley 4-91, Jamison Greenway 2-23, Mason Austin 2-17, Jon Bruce 1-14, Houston Troup 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.