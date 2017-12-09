Saturday Morning Quarterback

But the numbers show the 2017 Commanders did enjoy the most successful season in county history. They’re only the second Wilson County team go run the table with nary a loss or tie.

Lebanon’s 1945 Blue Devils went 10-0 under coach Hoyal Johnson. State playoffs were a generation away and even bowl games were rare then. According to Tennessee Prep Football Database, there were only a couple of bowl games in ’45. Those games didn’t get rolling for another two or three years and kept on going until continued playoff expansion choked them off in the late ’80 and early ‘90s. Local attorney Steve Brown, an LHS grad who later did the public address announcing at Blue Devil basketball games, said on Facebook his dad and several teammates have told him Johnson tried to get Columbia, then a mid-state power, to play the Blue Devils in a bowl, but the Lions wanted no part of it.

Later Lebanon teams also enjoyed undefeated regular seasons. The fabled ’52 and ’53 teams of coaches Joe Gwynn Atkinson and Jim Babb were undefeated, but tied Portland both years. Clifton Tribble’s second LHS team, in 1961, went 10-0-0 before losing to Sparta in the Tobacco Bowl.

Watertown’s Ken Fountain, something of a high school sports historian, said the Purple Tigers enjoyed three unbeaten seasons before World War II - in 1929, ’37 and ’38. But Watertown had at least one tie in each season and two in ’38. Coach Brownie Robinson’s Tigers became the first Wilson County team to qualify for the four-team Class A playoffs in 1971 with a 10-0-0 record, but lost in the semifinals. Brownie’s son Bill (the family the historic and current WHS stadiums are named for) led Watertown to a 10-0-0 season five years later and a first-round playoff win before a semifinal loss.

By then, tie games were becoming a thing of the past as TSSAA instituted the overtime format. According to TPFD, Mt. Juliet was the last Wilson County team to play to a tie in 1972, about a decade since Lebanon’s last draw. Fountain said Watertown’s most recent deadlock was in ’68.

Friendship ran the table in 2006 all the way to the BlueCross Bowl, becoming the first Wilson County team to reach a state championship game and the first with 14 wins. But the Commanders lost to Jackson Christian in a game which probably still sticks in Coach John McNeal’s craw. Incidentally, under the current playoff format, those 14 wins are safe as a school record as Friendship can now only play as many as 14, but only if the Commanders lost some games during the season, forcing them to play a first-round game in the Division II playoffs. As it was the ’17 team played just 13. Public school teams (Division I) can win as many as 15 if they run the table to the gold ball.

Mt. Juliet never had an undefeated season until 2011, a feat the Golden Bears repeated in ’17. Both lost in the playoffs. But 2017 marked the first time two teams from our friendly confines went undefeated in the same season.

Longtime fans may ask about the old Castle Heights Military Academy, which, according to Fountain, enjoyed four perfect seasons under legendary coach Stroud Gwynn, the most recent in 1964. But CHMA was a post-graduate school with players the equivalent of college freshmen playing with the high school kids. The school ceased letting the older boys play either in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s and joined the TSSAA, playing as a high school until the institution closed in 1986.

Friendship opened in 1973 and, according to TPFD, played its first full high school varsity season in 1976.

Wilson Central opened in 2001, the same year Mt. Juliet Christian played a mostly junior-varsity schedule for the first time before going full time the following year. MJCA’s first two winning seasons are the two most recent. Central lost its first 24 games before molding into a playoff team with 10-win seasons in ’05 and ’07.

But the 2017 Friendship Commanders rolled to a 13-0 mark, joining the ’45 Blue Devils as the only perfect seasons in Wilson County history. Of course, the ’45 Lebanon team never had an opportunity to build on its win total.

As for the GOAT, well that’s for another day or column. It’s possible the GOAT lost one or more games and hasn’t been mentioned in this column. We know the best team doesn’t always win.

