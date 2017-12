Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 359 football players from around the nation were recognized.

Peeples carries a 3.84 GPA in Management while Billingsley holds a 3.75 in Accounting and Bryson posts a 3.57 in Special Education. Bates and Tate both have a 3.51, Bates while working on his master’s in Business Administration and Tate in Management.