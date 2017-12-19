Mt. Juliet’s Jalan Sowell named Music City Bowl honorary captain

In this role, the Mt. Juliet High senior will participate in all of the events surrounding the bowl—including accompanying FAMC President/CEO Dan Crockett for the pre-game coin toss.

As a Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee supporter, FAMC has given more than $130,000 to help grant life-changing wishes in Middle Tennessee over the past six years and routinely names a Make-A-Wish ambassador as the honorary captain for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

Sowell was a star football player for Mt. Juliet High School before being diagnosed with chronic pulmonary embolism, a respiratory condition that ended his promising football career. Sowell’s coaches knew he had too much talent to quit the sport completely, so they offered him a position as a student coach. Through his new position, Sowell shares his strength and passion for football with his teammates.

Sowell was one of the wish kids featured on ESPN® in July as part of the “My Wish” series on SportsCenter, where he wished to produce and be the subject of an inspirational ESPN feature.

“Some of my most memorable moments from the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl have been getting to know extraordinary kids through Make-A-Wish,” said Franklin American Mortgage Company President/CEO Dan Crockett. “Jalan’s positive attitude in spite of his setback is an inspiration, and the fact that he used his wish to spread awareness about his condition shows just how great of a person he is.”

“Research shows wishes can give children the renewed physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness,” said Beth Torres, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. “Jalan used his wish to share hope and strength with other children and his teammates. By including Jalan in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, FAMC is giving him another platform to share his inspirational message with others. We are grateful for their generosity and commitment to helping grant life-changing wishes for our wish kids.”