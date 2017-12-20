Counts inks with Tennessee Tech

Nathan Counts, an offensive tackle for the Lebanon Blue Devils signed a full scholarship to Tennessee Technological University on Wednesday. Pictured with Counts (standing, from left) are coach Darrin Reynolds, coach Josh Williams, coach Tyler Easterly, coach Justin Angel, coach Sean Corbitt, coach Justin Brady, coach Michael Shaw, (seated from left) athletic director Zach Martin, Michael Counts, Nathan Counts, Tina Counts and coach Chuck Gentry.