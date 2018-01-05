Fast start propels CU past Jamestown

Parrett registered a 16-0 tech fall against Stuart Brandt at 133 after Keyshawn Laws opened the match with a 6-0 decision over Jesus Barajas at 125. Seventeenth-ranked Austin Meyn followed Parrett with a 14-8 decision versus Devon Lyle at 141 and Evan Cole collected a 10-3 decision against Antonio Ruiz at 149.

Shota Sisco, ranked 14th at 157, continued his solid freshman campaign with a 6-4 decision over Justin Folsom and Jacob Clark claimed a 7-3 decision versus Kade Thompson at 165.

Jamestown got on the board at 174, with seventh-ranked Mike Zupan posting a 3-2 decision against CU’s Brett Clark, but John Olivieri recorded a 4-3 decision at 184 for Cumberland. The teams traded forfeits at the final two weight classes.

The Phoenix will return to action next weekend at the Fire Duals in Lakeland, Fla., taking on eighth-ranked Southeastern University and third-ranked Indiana Tech.