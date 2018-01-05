Suber tells team he’s headed for Tech

But Suber has not submitted his resignation to CU, and Tech, which recently hired former CU coach Dewayne Alexander as its new head football coach, has also not announced a new hiring.

With classes not resuming until Monday, Suber sent a huddle text to his team Thursday, telling the players Alexander, who brought Suber to CU as defensive coordinator in 2007, offered him the job as Tech’s DC and that he accepted.

Suber replaced Alexander as Cumberland head coach in 2013 and has guided the Bulldogs/Phoenix to a 28-27 record in five seasons, including 7-4 in ’17. Attempts to reach Suber on Friday were unsuccessful.

“Right now, he’s still our coach, CU athletic director Ron Pavan said late Friday afternoon. “Until I get a resignation, he’s our employee.

“He has told his team he will not be back, but he doesn’t have an offer sheet.”

The American Football Coaches Association is holding its annual convention in Charlotte, N.C., through the middle of next week. Virtually every coach in college football, including Suber and Alexander, are expected to attend.

A Georgia Southern defensive back on three NCAA Division I-AA national championship teams before graduating in 1990, Suber first came to Cumberland in 1993 as a graduate assistant under Herschel Moore as the Bulldogs made their only NAIA playoff appearance. He returned for a two-year stint as defensive backs coach in ’95 and ’96 under Moore. He came back as Alexander’s defensive coordinator in ’07 and has called the defense ever since, including during his tenure as head coach. Suber hired Alexander as offensive coordinator at Cumberland for the 2015 season.

“We would love to keep him,” Pavan said. “He’s our football coach right now. That’s all I can say.

“I would be happy for Donnie if he stays and I would be happy for Donnie if he goes to Tech. I hope the best for Donnie. I love him. He’s a good man.”