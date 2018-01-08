Bustle named interim coach when Suber leaves

Donnie Suber texted the Phoenix football team last Thursday his plans to leave CU to become defensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech for new Golden Eagle coach Dewayne Alexander, who formerly employed Suber in the same position at Cumberland Square.

But Suber, who is at the American Football Coaches Association convention in Charlotte, N.C., until Wednesday, has not submitted his resignation at Cumberland to Pavan, who went ahead and told the players Monday his contingency plan.

“I’ve asked Brad Bustle to be interim coach when Donnie resigns,” Pavan said late Monday, admitting the situation is “weird”. “I’ve got to have a plan in place.”

The delay appears to be caused by a background check by the state university before Suber can officially be hired. Pavan said he last talked to Suber last Friday before the coach left for North Carolina. He said Suber indicated the hiring should be finalized by this coming Friday, though it could happen at anytime.

Suber, Cumberland’s head coach the past five seasons after replacing Alexander, hired Bustle as his offensive line coach soon after he was hired. He promoted him to co-offensive coordinator with Nathan Luce a year ago after Alexander, who returned to CU as OC for the 2016 season, left to coach the offensive line at East Tennessee State.

Bustle, 30, is a Blacksburg, Va., native who was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference offensive lineman at Louisiana-Lafayette. He has a master’s degree from his hometown university of Virginia Tech, where he broke into college coaching as a graduate assistant under new College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer. He previously served as a high school assistant in Louisiana.