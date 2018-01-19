logo

Barry Wilmore

Mt. Juliet native Barry Wilmore receives ‘The Teddy’

Staff Reports • Today at 8:30 AM

Mt. Juliet High graduate Barry (Butch) Wilmore (middle) receives the prestigious Theodore Roosevelt Award (The Teddy) during a ceremony Wednesday night in Indianapolis. The Teddy, considered the highest honor given by the NCAA, is awarded annually to a former collegiate athlete who have distinguished themselves in society. Wilmore, who played football as a walk-on at Tennessee Tech, is a NASA astronaut who made two trips aboard the space shuttle Atlantis, piloting one and serving as commander for the other, which was the program’s final flight. Previous winners include presidents, governors, coaches, judges and other astronauts.

Two of Wilmore’s Mt. Juliet coaches were on hand for his special day, including his position coach Jerry Kirby (left) and head coach Howell Flatt. His former Tennessee Tech teammate, former Wilson Central High and Cumberland coach Dewayne Alexander (right), newly hired head coach at their alma mater, also made the trip.

