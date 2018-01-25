Blue Devil superfans Mannings honored by Lebanon High

The Mannings have been avid supporters of all LHS sports for more than half a century. James Manning has missed just two football games - home or away - since 1966, a run of more than 500 games. Since missing a game against Shelbyville in Oct. 1979, he didn’t miss another until the 2017 opener against Trousdale County, a run of 398 straight games over 38 seasons. Factoring in games the 1961-graduate attended prior to ‘66, he’s likely seen more than half of Lebanon’s football games in its near-century of the sport.

The Mannings are also regulars at basketball games as well as other sports, including bowling, where they watch their niece, Lindsay Manning, star for the Lady Devils.

The LHS All-Sports Booster Club invites all former Blue Devile athletes, coaches, parents and fans to come celebrate the streak.