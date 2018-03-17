Saturday Morning Quarterback asks: Will anti-climatic move by TSSAA end public-private feud?

The Council, of which Watertown principal Jeff Luttrell is a member, voted unanimously to place all private schools in Division II and public schools in Division I.

It’s a decision the public schools in this area, especially the smaller ones, had been clamoring for since before most of the current coaches and administrators were in their positions.

Beginning with the 2019-20 school year, no private schools will compete with publics for state championships. It couldn’t go into effect this coming fall because football scheduling contracts, which run on two-year cycles, won’t expire until after the ’18 season.

The Council voted against a complete split a couple of years ago. But increasing restrictions on private schools competing for championships with public schools had prompted more and more independent schools to move to Division II in recent years. Mt. Juliet Christian, which was in D-II when it was formed two decades ago for independent schools which offer need-based financial aid, returned about a decade ago and Friendship Christian, which had strongly resisted the move for years, did so five years ago.

Only two Middle Tennessee private schools remain in Division I, restricting them from offering financial aid to student-athletes. But the area public school rivals of Columbia Academy refused to schedule it in sports other than football. CA and Franklin Grace Christian requested and received permission from TSSAA recently (before this week’s Council vote) to move to D-II in 2019. Also granted a move was Knoxville Catholic, the reigning Class 5A football champion, which apparently found itself receiving the cold shoulder from its public-school neighbors.

Now, the few private D-I schools remaining in east and west Tennessee will have to move a year from now. In the past, public schools had been permitted to play in Division II, but only three (it was generally believed there were none) were in DII - Carroll Academy, Knowledge Academies and Memphis Rise Academy are doing so. It’s hard for me to describe those three institutions, but it’s safe to say they have little in common with Lebanon, Wilson Central, Watertown or Mt. Juliet high schools.

In any event, a move which began with the creation of Division II in 1997 will soon be complete. And for those of us wearied by all the sniping and bickering, it’s way overdue.

I used to believe the strength of the TSSAA was the diversity of its membership. But just as society as a whole is embracing diversity more, the TSSAA is going in the opposite direction. But it’s time.

Publics and privates are too different to get along as long as some publics believe the privates have a competitive advantage. There’s strong evidence suggesting they’re probably right, but even if not, that belief is so strongly held it’s basically a fact and minds aren’t going to be changed.

And for Division II to be viable, it needs as many schools as possible. Friendship is the reigning football champion out of 16 schools in its class. Three state champions out of so few schools is at least one too many. But I understand the politics of why it’s this way. Former FCS coach Steve Hawley told me years ago his school had more in common with Watertown High than with Brentwood Academy. While I’m sure Purple Tiger Nation probably would disagree, it’s also true the Friendships and MJCAs of the state don’t want to have to play BA or Montgomery Bell Academy any more than Watertown does. In fact, MJCA had to play those elite programs during its first go-around in DII, which was before classification, prompting it to move to DI. When classification came to Division II, Mt. Juliet Christian returned. DII does have two classes for most of the other sports.

Actually, it would be easier for DI football to go from six to five football championships.

The increased number of DII schools has helped all of them. When Friendship and MJCA were playing district games with Knoxville Webb, it was hard to get a good rivalry going across 200 miles. With more schools, the districts are now more compact in coverage area. The atmosphere in the district basketball tournament between last year when the Bay Family Sportsplex was half empty and last month when Goodpasture’s gym was packed was like night and day.

Interestingly, for years the public schools said private schools could recruit. TSSAA rules don’t permit it, though it’s generally believed recruiting occurs on both sides of the divide. In any event, it seems to me whenever a private school does play a public in regular-season play, which is still permitted, the privates, especially those which contend for championships, are winning more and more of those matchups, even against the best public-school teams. When signing day comes, there’s never a shortage of athletes from the same DII schools signing with NCAA Division I universities. I don’t have statistics to back this up, but that’s the eye test.

Many of the top student-athletes are still making their way to private schools. Public schools, many of which erroneously consider those who live in their zones as belonging to them and resent them going elsewhere (even to another public school), may not like losing them to the other side, but at least they don’t have to compete for championships with those schools.

It’s a matter of choice. And most private schools had already made their choice to move.

When the Council considered the issue a couple of summers ago, it was the big headline on the sports page. Its vote this week, making the divide official, was almost anti-climatic.

That’s the difference between summer and spring. March Madness really is king of sports right now.

