Spring practice begins

The Phoenix will practice Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at 3:30 p.m., shuffling the regular season because of Easter weekend. Workouts will take place Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. the following three weeks with a spring game schedule for Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

Mathis along with offensive coordinator Paul Pitts and defensive coordinator Chris Elliott will all take part in their first spring practices with the Cumberland program. Mathis said more than 90 players should take part in the drills over the next four weeks.

“For me spring practice is pretty simple, trying to find out who can play and who can’t and everyone will get a chance to demonstrate that,” Mathis said. “We will not go very deep into our new offense. We will work more on getting the basics down so they can play as fast as possible.

“We will keep the same basic defense and with Coach Elliott coming from Bethel, it’s a big help that he is familiar with the scheme and also many of the players.”