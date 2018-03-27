Phoenix announce 2018 schedule

The Phoenix will open the season Aug. 25 at Bluefield College and play the home opener Sept. 1 versus Union College. CU will head to Ave Maria University in south Florida on Sept. 15 before a home contest against Edward Waters College on Sept. 22.

Cumberland will travel to Cincinnati Christian on Sept. 29, beginning action in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division, and host the first of three straight home games Oct. 6 against Georgetown College for homecoming.

The Phoenix will also play host to Campbellsville University on Oct. 13 and Lindsey Wilson on Oct. 20. CU will conclude the season with a pair of road outings, heading to Kentucky Christian on Nov. 3 and Bethel University on Nov. 10. Game times will be added over the next 6-8 weeks as game contracts are completed and signed.

Cumberland posted a 7-4 mark in 2017, 3-3 in league play, the program’s fifth campaign with seven or more victories in the last eight seasons. First-year head coach Tim Mathis and the Phoenix opened spring practice this week, which will conclude with a team scrimmage on April 21.