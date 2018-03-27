logo

Cumberland football

Phoenix announce 2018 schedule

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 4:11 PM

Cumberland director of athletics Ron Pavan announced the program’s 2018 football schedule this week, which includes five home games and 10 total contests against NAIA competition.

The Phoenix will open the season Aug. 25 at Bluefield College and play the home opener Sept. 1 versus Union College. CU will head to Ave Maria University in south Florida on Sept. 15 before a home contest against Edward Waters College on Sept. 22.

Cumberland will travel to Cincinnati Christian on Sept. 29, beginning action in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division, and host the first of three straight home games Oct. 6 against Georgetown College for homecoming.

The Phoenix will also play host to Campbellsville University on Oct. 13 and Lindsey Wilson on Oct. 20. CU will conclude the season with a pair of road outings, heading to Kentucky Christian on Nov. 3 and Bethel University on Nov. 10. Game times will be added over the next 6-8 weeks as game contracts are completed and signed.

Cumberland posted a 7-4 mark in 2017, 3-3 in league play, the program’s fifth campaign with seven or more victories in the last eight seasons. First-year head coach Tim Mathis and the Phoenix opened spring practice this week, which will conclude with a team scrimmage on April 21.

