Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a series of skills clinics this spring in the Lady Bears’ volleyball gym. They will be held from 10-11 a.m. April 28 and May 5. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

Mt. Juliet softball cornhole tournament April 29

The inaugural Mt. Juliet High Softball Cornhole Tournament will be held April 29 at the Lady Bears’ field. Hamburgers and hot dogs will begin selling at 1 p.m. Bags will fly at 2. Entry fee is $30 per person or $50 per team. Payouts of $300, $200 and $100 will go to the top three teams. Childcare will be provided. Pre-register by emailing hknepp@boonevilleschools.org or sign up with a Lady Bear player by 3 p.m. April 27. Proceeds will benefit updates to the softball facilities.

MJ Middle girls’ basketball camp June 4-7

Mt. Juliet Middle girls’ basketball coach Molly Sprouse will conduct a camp for girls who have completed grades K-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 4-7 in Tommy Martin Gym. Cost is $65 before May 18 and $75 after. Email mollysprouse32@gmail.com for more information.

Mt. Juliet volleyball camp June 11-13

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a camp for girls in grades 3-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 11-13 at the school. Cost is $60. Wilson, her staff and current and former players will teach the camp. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

Titans Youth Football Camp makes two stops at Mt. Juliet

The Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp will make two stops in Mt. Juliet this summer. The camp, for ages 6-14, will be in MJ June 11-15 and July 16-20. Several Titans alumni such as Blaine Bishop, Donald Nicky, Derrick Mason, Neil O’Donnell and Al Smith will provide non-contact instruction led by professional USA Football-certified coaches. To register, visit www.TitansCamp.com or call 877-226-9919.