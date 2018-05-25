Spurlock named WJB coach

Spurlock, the Blue Devils’ baseball coach this past season, replaces Lee Daniels, who had coached football the previous two seasons.

A 1997 Lebanon High graduate, Spurlock coached the LHS softball team in 2016 after returning to his hometown from Savannah, Ga., where he was head middle school football coach at Savannah Christian Preparatory School from 2010-13. He was also defensive coordinator at DeRenne Middle School in Savannah in ’09.

He and his wife, Courtney, are parents to Easton, 12, Eli, 7, and Mason, 4.