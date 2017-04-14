Wilson Central's Gaddes inks with CU golf

Gaddes tied for 21st at the TSSAA state championships this fall, shooting 74-76 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester, helping Wilson Central to a fifth-place team finish. He was a four-year letter-winner in golf for coach David Jennings and the Wildcats, garnering All-District 9-AAA and All-Region 5-AAA honors as a senior and taking low medalist accolades at the region tournament.

Gaddes also lettered three years in tennis at WCHS, playing No. 2 singles and reaching the district finals in doubles as a junior before losing in a tiebreaker. He is the son of Joe and Sandi Gaddes.