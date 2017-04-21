Five women named Academic All-Mid-South

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and hold a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 27 players from seven Mid-South Conference institutions were honored by the league, with Campbellsville and the University of the Cumberlands leading all Mid-South institutions with six award winners apiece, followed by Cumberland with five.

Stuckey holds a 3.96 GPA in accounting, while Lazenby posts a 3.79 in psychology and Strode has a 3.68 in nursing. Burgdorf carries a 3.32 in nursing and Cleveland has a 3.28, also in nursing.

Cumberland will begin play in the Mid-South Conference Championships on Monday at Bowling Green (Ky.) Country Club, a 54-hole event.

Daniel, Kean, Whittemore earn Academic All-MSC recognition

Cumberland’s Garrett Daniel, Zach Kean and Ian Whittemore were named Men’s Golf Academic All-Mid-South Conference, as announced Friday by the league office.

Daniel carries a 3.80 GPA in accounting, while Whittemore has a 3.31 in business administration and Kean holds a 3.29, also in business administration .

