Daniel shoots six-under 66 for men, moves into second overall

The conference tournament concludes Wednesday, with the first tee time at 8 a.m. Cumberland moved up one spot in the team standings to second place, nine strokes behind Lindsey Wilson. CU’s men will tee off beginning at 9:12 a.m. in the final groups.

Daniel was even on his first nine holes, with two birdies and a double bogey after the Phoenix teed off at No. 10 on Tuesday. The Linden native blistered the front nine, going birdie-birdie-birdie before holing out from the fairway for an eagle at the par-4 fourth hole. He finished with a birdie at No. 9 for the low round of the day. He trails Lindsey Wilson’s Rasmus Lind by three strokes for the overall lead heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Junior Zach Polston and senior Ian Whittemore each posted a one-over par 73 on Tuesday, though Polston started his round with three bogeys in the first six holes. The Lafayette native birdied the par-5 18th hole and then played the front nine in one-under with eight pars and a birdie at the par-5 fifth. He is tied for sixth heading into the final round.

Whittemore netted 15 pars in his round, including the final 12 holes. The Lafayette native birdied the par-3 11th hole and bogeyed holes 14 and 15 before the string of pars to end the round. He moved up nine spots to a tie for 15th.

Senior Zach Kean shot a second-round four-over 76 with three birdies, all on his first nine holes. The Orlinda native also posted three bogeys on the back and double bogeyed the par-5 second hole before finishing with five pars on the final seven holes. He is also tied for 15th along with Whittemore but just five strokes from the top six.

Junior Austin Williams registered a five-over par 77 on Tuesday, tallying a birdie at No. 10 to begin his round but then recording three bogeys and a double in the next five holes. The Lafayette native made three straight pars before making the turn. His last nine holes was a roller coaster of three birdies, two bogeys and a double for a 37. He stands 13th heading into the final round.

Senior Zach Johnson also shot 77 in the second round, collecting two birdies and two bogeys in the first five holes. He started the front nine with four straight bogeys but finished with five consecutive pars, placing 18th heading into Wednesday.