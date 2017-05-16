Daniel, Johnson each shoot 80 to lead men in NAIAs

Cumberland will tee off at 7:50 a.m. in the second round of action on Wednesday, hoping for better conditions than Tuesday’s afternoon tee time that saw high winds on an already tough course.

Johnson started his round with a bogey and a double bogey, but the Tampa, Fla., native posted 11 pars over the next 13 holes. Unfortunately he ended the round with three straight bogeys for his nine-over 80, tied for 96th in the field of 155 players.

Daniel’s front nine looked like a kids coloring book with three bogeys (green), three doubles (blue), one birdie (red) and two pars (white). The Linden native shot eight-over on the front but settled down with six consecutive pars on the back nine before finishing bogey-birdie-bogey.

Whittemore netted six bogeys in the first eight holes but added a birdie and a par on holes four and five. The Lafayette native collected four pars and a birdie on the back for a first-round 81, tied for 109th.

Senior Zach Kean and junior Zach Polston struggled on Tuesday, shooting 88 and 89, respectively.

Kean’s front nine looked almost identical to Daniel’s with three bogeys, three doubles, two pars and a birdie. Unfortunately the Orlinda native registered seven bogeys and a double on the back nine before ending with a par.

Polston recorded six pars in the first 10 holes, but the Lafayette native posted two triples bogeys along with a bogey and a double. He had just one more par in the last eight holes.

As a team Cumberland stands 26th among 29 schools with a first-round score of 325, 16 shots from the Top 16 needed to make the cut for the final round on Friday.