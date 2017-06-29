In The Zone: Lebanon Youth Baseball fall ball registration opens

The player fee for fall ball is $85 per player. All players will receive a jersey and hat for the fall season. Fall ball is played at the age each player will play next spring. Fall ball provides players the time to adjust to the division they will age up to the following spring.

The divisions for fall ball are a new 5-6-year-old coach-pitch division for players transitioning from T-ball to coach pitch next spring; 7-8-year-old coach-pitch division for players who have already played one or more years of coach pitch; 9-10-year-old player-pitch division for players who will play in the minor 9-10 division next spring; and 11-12-year-old division for players who will play in the major 11-12 division next spring.