A free all-sports camp, sponsored by the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Cumberland University, for boys and girls in grades 7-14 will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 10. Register at www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports. Phone 615-444-5503 for more information.

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament Oct. 17

The annual Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament, presented by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary, will be held Oct. 17 at Old Hickory Country Club. Shotgun start will be at 1:30 p.m. Phone Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or email psmartt@southernbankoftn.com for more information.