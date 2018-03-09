Former Wilson Central golfers post collegiate championships

BLUFFTON, S.C. – Lincoln Memorial junior Lise Malherbe captured her second tournament title of the season while the Lady Railsplitters finished in fourth place at the Low Country Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Crescent Pointe Golf Club.

After establishing a share of first place with a two-over par 73 on Monday, Malherbe carded the low round of the tournament on Tuesday with a one-under par 70, which also represents the best round of the Mt. Juliet native's career. That was good enough to lead the Wilson Central-graduate to the Low Country Invitational crown, the second individual medalist honor of her career and first since the Cumberland Trail Classic on Sept. 25.

Malherbe led the field in par four and par five scoring while tying for the tournament lead in pars with 25. She also mixed in five birdies through the two 18-hole rounds.

Trevecca teammates top field

MADISON, Miss. – The Trevecca Nazarene University men's golf team won the 2018 Mississippi College Invitational in record-setting fashion at Lake Caroline Golf Club.

Not only did the team win, but Larken Whittemore (64-69-71—204) and former Wilson Central standout Blain Turner (68-68-68—204) tied for the MC Invitational championship, but Whittemore claimed the Medalist honor with a birdie on the fourth sudden-death playoff hole. Turner and Whittemore each are officially credited with a career win. It is the second win for Turner this season, tying him with Joey Bradley with the most individual wins in a season.